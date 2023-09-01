Close menu

Super League: Leigh Leopards A-A Huddersfield Giants - Floodlights failure forces abandonment

Leigh Sports Village is pitched into darkness after floodlight failure at the venue during Leigh v Huddersfield
Leigh were leading 16-12 when the floodlights failed, although not all of the power around the ground was lost

Leigh Leopards' Super League home game against Huddersfield Giants was abandoned due to floodlight failure.

Leigh were 16-12 ahead when the lights went out with just 48 minutes played, and it took almost an hour to confirm the game was off.

Under operational rules,external-link the Rugby Football League board decides whether a result will stand, or a replay staged.

Only three more weeks remain before the play-offs, so any rearrangement could mean a midweek game.

Both sides are still in the play-off picture with Leigh fourth in the table and Huddersfield ninth, four points outside the top six.

"Both clubs have been asked to make submissions to the RFL board overnight before a decision is made on how to resolve the situation," a Super League statement said.

Josh Charnley had surpassed John Woods' Leigh top-flight try-scoring record with his 25 and 26th Super League scores of the season before the stoppage.

It was also Zak Hardaker's 350th career appearance, which could be wiped from the record depending on the outcome.

Both clubs stated they would make announcements once a decision had been directed.

  • Comment posted by The Greatest Game Of All, today at 23:14

    I heard they sent someone to the shop to get four candles as back up lighting (one for each coroner of the ground) but they came back with fork handles……..

  • Comment posted by MrLeech, today at 23:03

    Why didn't we think of this earlier...?
    A Rhinos Fan!! Imagine all the embarrassing losses we could of avoided!! Hahaha!!

  • Comment posted by Mark Hudson, today at 23:00

    How can you mention John Woods and Josh Charley in the same sentence.

  • Comment posted by ste, today at 23:00

    Sponsors were electricians from Wigan I reckon 🤣

  • Comment posted by Wyvern Red Rose, today at 23:00

    What a nightmare situation. Rugby League rules have hamstrung both clubs. You cannot award Leigh the points given the score and the amount of time left to play.
    To expect both clubs to replay the fixture midweek would be demanding and so unfair to their hopes of progressing in the play offs.

    Common sense would be to award each club a point each.

    Do you have the wisdom of Solomon R.F.L. ?

  • Comment posted by Yorkshire Ambassador, today at 22:59

    So Charnley and Hardaker's records are chalked off if there's a replay. Seems harsh on them.

  • Comment posted by Des Moines, today at 22:49

    The floodlight failure has been traced back to Warrington....... it's something to do with the wire.

  • Comment posted by static, today at 22:43

    We had a great year but not even we are that good that we can control power, yes I agree the game will have to be replay would be unfair to give anyone the win with 32 mins left & only 4 points in it. SORRY talking about fines & 24-nil win ca not help a power cut.

  • Comment posted by bazo, today at 22:38

    That's what you get when you have a two bob stadium embarrassing 😳

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 22:36

    Deggsy lad give over with the poundland Rod Stewart tribute act suits and pay the leccy bill. Could only happen in RL.

  • Comment posted by Raigmj, today at 22:31

    Who was the pre-match entertainment - ACDC ?

  • Comment posted by TBC_Kelebek, today at 22:31

    Before everyone starts, Wigan Council own and operate the stadium. Has nothing to do with Leigh. So there shouldn't be any fines and there should be no blame cast on Leigh.

    • Reply posted by Yorkshire Ambassador, today at 23:04

      Yorkshire Ambassador replied:
      They could relocate somewhere else, but Leopards can't change their spots.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 22:30

    Council run stadium.........Can you imagine the bureaucracy going on behind the scenes with no accountability

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 22:29

    Derek spent the leccy money on champagne

    • Reply posted by Mark Hudson, today at 22:58

      Mark Hudson replied:
      And some white powder stuff

  • Comment posted by npzkrkf6, today at 22:25

    Award Hudds 24 nil victory. Supposed to be professional. What an embarrassment.

  • Comment posted by Jock, today at 22:23

    Match Sponsor’s were CEF (The electrical experts), bit ironic.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 22:21

    Check for suspicious betting patterns. Will they replay it, had it 48 minutes not really long enough to accept as a result with only a try in it. If it was 32-0 maybe, but a close score not acceptable to give it to Leigh.

  • Comment posted by penny, today at 22:19

    Our game has been abandoned

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 22:16

    How unprofessional not to have back up. Huddersfield should be awarded the game.

    • Reply posted by Billyboy, today at 22:23

      Billyboy replied:
      How can you have back up lights! They use electric as well!

  • Comment posted by dg, today at 22:12

    Huddersfield probably quite pleased that they have another chance in a game that was looking like the end of their play off hopes.

    • Reply posted by warrior, today at 22:59

      warrior replied:
      What - it was 4 points in it with over half an hour left ??

