Super League: Hull KR 26-18 Catalans Dragons - Home side move up to fifth with win

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mikey Lewis (centre) celebrates his try
Mikey Lewis' try put the game beyond Catalans and gave Hull KR a fourth win in six league games
Betfred Super League
Hull KR (12) 26
Tries: Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Walker, Lewis Goals: Schneider 5
Catalans (14) 18
Tries: Navarette, Garcia, Yaha Goals: Keighran 3

Hull KR gave their play-off hopes a boost with a win over Catalans.

The French side, who dropped to second after successive losses, took a 14-12 lead into the break thanks to tries from Romain Navarette and Ben Garcia.

However, the hosts went in front shortly after the restart when Jack Walker added to Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Kane Linnett's first-half scores.

Fouad Yaha got les Dracs back to within two points but Mikey Lewis' try sealed the victory for Hull KR.

Catalans are level on points with Wigan, who thumped Salford 26-8 on Friday, at the top of the table but trail the Warriors on points difference.

Hull have moved up to fifth in the table after a fourth win in their past six league matches.

Hull KR: Walker, Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Schneider, Kennedy, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Litten, Storton, Hadley, Luckley.

Catalans: Tomkins, Davies, Keighran, Romano, Yaha, May, Pearce, Garcia, McMeeken, Whitley, Bousquet, McIlorum, Navarrete

Interchanges: Mourgue, Goudemand, Dezaria, Ma'u.

Referee: Ben Thaler.

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 23:12

    Great result…some great defence in the second half. Still have to tighten up on the penalty front but overall a great effort and team work. Caution optimism !

  • Comment posted by DrTheopolis, today at 23:06

    Well done Hull KR.
    Cats lost their way in the last couple of weeks?

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:48

    Couldn't be a bigger contrast to last week. That was a huge effort, especially after losing Minchella early. Very similar to the semi-final.

    Thaler's performance tonight needs to be questioned.

  • Comment posted by Lee cain, today at 22:40

    Really proud of the team tonight. Real grit , hard work and effort produced a win. Well done Rovers

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 22:38

    ‘Hull have moved up to 5th’ - really?

    • Reply posted by Yorkshire Ambassador, today at 23:08

      Yorkshire Ambassador replied:
      Best team in Yorkshire.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 22:26

    Fantastic result, shaping up well as a team at the right time of the season. Keep pushing for the playoffs!

    • Reply posted by Atmekeyboard, today at 22:33

      Atmekeyboard replied:
      When the red red robin goes....

  • Comment posted by Billyboy, today at 22:22

    What fantastic defence tonight. Keep this up and could get to old trafford

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 22:18

    Brilliant result. Deserve to be in play offs.

    • Reply posted by Harry Potts, today at 22:24

      Harry Potts replied:
      What a fantastic result
      Great team performance and such determination
      Keep this up and we could be at Old Trafford
      COYR

