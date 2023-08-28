Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Murchie (right) has made just five NRL appearances for Parramatta Eels so far this season

Huddersfield Giants have signed second rower Jack Murchie from Parramatta Eels on a three-year deal starting next season.

The 26-year-old made his NRL debut for Canberra Raiders and moved to New Zealand Warriors in 2020.

He went on to make 37 appearances across three seasons before joining Parramatta for 2023.

"I'm looking forward to joining the club and being able to experience the Super League," Murchie said. external-link

"I've been watching the team and I'm a fan of the style of footy they've been playing under Ian Watson.

"I've spoken to Ian numerous times and I'm sure that this is the right move for me, he's a great coach and one that I'm excited to play under and grow my game in Super League."

Murchie has found opportunities limited for Parramatta this season, making just five NRL appearances off the bench; however, he has scored nine tries in 22 NSW Cup appearances in 2023.