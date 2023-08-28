Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Bentley's injury caused a lengthy delay between Leeds' match with Huddersfield before he was stretchered off

Leeds' James Bentley could return to action within a fortnight following his injury scare in Saturday's 21-12 defeat at Huddersfield.

The Rhinos second rower was stretchered from the field wearing a neck brace and taken to hospital for assessment.

However, he was later cleared to return home after a full check-up revealed no serious injury.

Bentley must now follow Super League's mandatory return to play protocols, which require an absence of 12 days.

That could allow the 25-year-old to return in time for Leeds' next home game, against Wigan a week on Saturday.

Bentley expressed thanks to medical staff from both clubs and the hospital in Huddersfield, via a post on his Instagram external-link account.

He added: "Time to rest up now, be back in no time! Massive thanks for all the kind messages."