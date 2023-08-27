Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Trueman only returned from an ACL injury in May and now faces another long absence

Hull FC will be without stand-off Jake Trueman for a lengthy period after he ruptured his Achilles in Saturday's defeat by Warrington Wolves.

The 24-year-old has had a tough time with injuries in recent seasons, notably suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in 2022.

Trueman only returned from that absence in May, making 15 appearances and scoring three tries since then.

"We're all a bit gutted for Jake," said Hull FC head coach Tony Smith.

"As we all know he missed the start of the season coming back from a fairly significant injury and this is another one.

"So we're all feeling for him in the dressing room there today," Smith told BBC Radio Humberside.

Trueman came through at Bradford before joining Castleford, where his performances attracted the attention of then Great Britain boss Wayne Bennett, who included him in the squad.

Back problems limited his opportunities in 2021 before the ACL injury that ended his 2022 season prematurely.

He has scored 35 tries in 119 games.