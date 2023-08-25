Jayden Okunbor: Hull FC sign Canterbury Bulldogs back-rower
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Hull FC have signed Canterbury Bulldogs back-rower Jayden Okunbor on a two-year deal for the 2024 season.
The 26-year-old has been a regular for the Bulldogs in the NRL this season, making 17 appearances.
"It's always been a bit of a dream of mine to play Super League, so to be coming to play for a great club like Hull FC is really exciting for me," he told the club website.
"They're one of the biggest clubs when it comes down to rugby league."