Jayden Okunbor is the second NRL player to commit to Hull FC for next season after Dolphins prop Herman Ese'ese

Hull FC have signed Canterbury Bulldogs back-rower Jayden Okunbor on a two-year deal for the 2024 season.

The 26-year-old has been a regular for the Bulldogs in the NRL this season, making 17 appearances.

"It's always been a bit of a dream of mine to play Super League, so to be coming to play for a great club like Hull FC is really exciting for me," he told the club website. external-link

"They're one of the biggest clubs when it comes down to rugby league."