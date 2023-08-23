Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Burgess (right) joined Jason Demetriou's Souths staff after a spell at Orara Valley Axemen

Sam Burgess' exit from National Rugby League side South Sydney Rabbitohs is "unlikely" to bring forward his move to become Warrington head coach at this stage, says interim boss Gary Chambers.

The ex-England international, 34, had agreed terms with the Wire for 2024, allowing him to complete the season under Jason Demetriou at Souths.

Souths, though, have how released Burgess to focus on his impending move.

"Would I like to see him over? Yeah, I would," Chambers said.

"That would be great but I don't think it's going to happen.

"He's got a lot to deal with over there and getting things sorted. What it might do is accelerate things in terms of helping him get sorted."

Burgess became a Souths legend for his performances over two spells, leading the club to a Grand Final win over Canterbury in 2014 and picking up the Clive Churchill Medal for his displays.

Playing on with a broken cheekbone evoked memories of another Souths great, John Sattler, who inspired their 1970 title win against Manly despite a broken jaw.

That legacy made Burgess a popular figure on the Souths staff, until his departure was confirmed by the club.

The Australian media quizzed Souths chief executive Blake Solly and Demetriou after the news broke that Burgess was gone, amid rumours there that there had been a fall-out over player issues.

Solly and Demetriou denied any rift external-link within the coaching staff, and reiterated that the early exit had been agreed to give Burgess the chance to spend time with his family with an impending birth, and prepare for his new role at Warrington.

"He's got a family, his partner's due to have a baby soon, and that impacts on the travel and stuff like that," Chambers added, when asked about a possible early arrival at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

"It gives him a bit of an opportunity to freshen up a little bit and get himself ready for when he comes here which is going to be a real high-pressure job as well."