Abbas Miski scored his fourth hat-trick of the season to take his tally to 20

Betfred Super League Catalans (0) 0 Wigan (22) 34 Tries: Miski 3, King, French, Wardle Goals: Smith 5

Abbas Miski's hat-trick helped Wigan to a thumping win over Super League leaders Catalans Dragons that narrows the gap at the top to just two points.

Wigan moved up to second, as Catalans failed to register a single point.

Bevan French's kicking game, deceptive running and passing skill created tries for Miski and Toby King, while he also scored himself in a virtuoso display.

Jake Wardle got the final score and the margin could have been greater but for Harry Smith's goalkicking.

Catalans came into the game on the back of four straight wins, including triumphs over in-form St Helens, Challenge Cup winners Leigh and and play-off seeking Salford.

However, they never got going in this game as Wigan came out with intent early on and did not relent.

There had been much talk about the searing temperatures in the south of France in the build-up, with heights of 40C, and yet it was Matt Peet's Warriors who brought the heat with their intensity.

On the back of the Wigan pack's brutality, against an equally muscular Dragons unit, half-backs Smith and in particular French exposed space and severed the defensive line with an array of runs, kicks and passes.

Miski was the main beneficiary of the defensive spooking that French's gliding runs provide, and was also teed up when full-back Jai Field got in on the creator's act as the Dracs defence was expecting a different receiver.

The success was made all the sweeter by the fact they had failed to score on their last two visits to the Stade Gilbert Brutus, and inflicted a first scoreless loss on Catalans since a 42-0 thrashing in March 2019.

Despite featuring a strong line-up, Catalans were extremely off-colour, summed up by winger Tom Johnstone who had to come off through illness.

Catalans remain top, but now both Wigan and a resurgent St Helens are just two points behind with four rounds to go.

Catalans: Tomkins; Davies, Romano, Keighran, Johnstone; May, Pearce; McMeeken, McIlorum, Navarrete, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Bousquet, Taukeiaho, Ma'u.

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Ellis, O'Neill, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies

Interchanges: Powell, Mago, Nsemba, Dupree.

Referee: Liam Moore.