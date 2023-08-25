Close menu

Super League: Hull KR 52-10 Leigh Leopards - Robins avenge Challenge Cup defeat

Hull KR moved to within four points of Leigh Leopards having beaten them on Friday
Betfred Super League
Hull KR (30) 52
Tries: Kenny-Dowall, Minchella, Hall 2, Senior, Lewis 2, Linnett 2 Goals: Schnieder 8
Leigh (0) 10
Tries: Charnley, Ipape Goals: Hardaker

Hull KR got their revenge for their Challenge Cup final defeat by Leigh Leopards as they ran in nine tries to maintain their play-off push.

In a dominant first half, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Elliot Minchella, Ryan Hall, Louis Senior and Mikey Lewis all scored to send Hull in 30-0 up at the break.

Lewis added a second try after the break before Hall, Kane Linnett and Jez Litten applied further gloss.

Leigh's tries from Josh Charnley and Edwin Ipape were scant consolation.

It was a shocking night for the visitors but only a fourth away defeat of the season and they remain fourth in the table.

Hull rose to fifth as they finally got the better of Leigh this year at the fourth attempt and racked up their highest league score of the campaign.

In complete contrast to the tight affair at Wembley between these sides, this game was totally devoid of tension.

Kenny-Dowall opened the scoring with his first try since June before Minchella, on his comeback from suspension, powered over from short range and Hall took Lewis's offload to finish sharply in the left corner.

Hull then worked numbers down the right for Senior to score his eighth try of the season and the first half was rounded off as Lewis took a high ball that bounced loose to run in down the left wing.

Straight after the break, any semblance of a Leigh revival was immediately dashed as Lachlan Lam knocked on under absolutely no pressure and from the resulting set, Lewis spun and stepped off his left foot between two defenders to score his second try.

Hall then barged through a tackle to score in the left corner before he pirouetted and offloaded inside for Linnett to go in.

A wonderful night for the hosts was rounded off as neat hands put Litten into space and he walked over the line.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It was a really good response from a couple of weeks ago at Wembley and I'm really proud of the players.

"We hadn't beaten Leigh three times before tonight and it was always going to be mentally tough.

"We freshened the guys up, got them away for three days and then they bounced back into training and approached the game they way they should."

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm disappointed. It's one of those ones where I didn't see it coming. We had a lot of niggly injuries coming into the game and the attitude wasn't right.

"The week's prep was pretty good and gave me that hope that we'd put in our best performance but it wasn't to be.

"We've got a home game next week which will be handy for us and it's against a team that are desperate to put some improvement into their season but you'll see a really strong response from us next weekend."

Hull KR: Walker; Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Schneider; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Litten, Storton, Hadley, Luckley.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Gildart, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Nakubuwai, Ipape, Mulhern, O'Donnell, Hughes, Asiata.

Interchanges: Amone, Davis, Mellor, Wardle.

Referee: Jack Smith.

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by baskers28, today at 23:27

    Can you please stop using the reference to "Hull" in your reports. If you're anything of an RL fan you should know they are another team, and our arch rivals. Use KR and not Hull. Lazy journalism

  • Comment posted by TBC_Kelebek, today at 23:24

    What a performance by Hull KR. It's not often leigh play that badly this season but the other side still needs to be good enough to take advantage (see Wakefield vs...everyone else)

    The players were constantly on the back foot, looked exhausted 20 mins in, and got utterly thrashed by KR. No idea what this bodes for Leigh with 4 games to go, but if Hull can keep that up, they deserve to be top six

  • Comment posted by Lee cain, today at 22:53

    Great performance from rovers. On the front foot from the start. Leigh have beaten us 3 times this season so it's good to get a win against them. Leigh are a good side and the table never lies. I'm sure they will be in the mix come end of the season. For us we need to ensure a top 6 finish and this result has got us going

    • Reply posted by Atmekeyboard, today at 23:06

      Atmekeyboard replied:
      When the red red robin goes bob bob bobbing along.....

  • Comment posted by sledboy, today at 22:32

    Wbo's the incompetent editor talking about 'Hull' this 'Hull' that?...

    • Reply posted by bob, today at 22:39

      bob replied:
      No idea but it is time that the BBC sorted it out as it happens too often. If you’re reporting RL you should know there’s a completely different club called Hull

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 22:24

    What a difference a few weeks make. Looks like Leigh are done and dusted for the season, they'll be lucky to hang on to a play off place. Can see why Sky have offered a pittance of a deal for this two bob sport.

    • Reply posted by Vinny, today at 22:31

      Vinny replied:
      and yet you still watch??

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 22:18

    Is Leigh’s season over? If it is, not bad is it, top 4 & challenge cup winners. Wonder who Mr B is signing for next season.

    • Reply posted by jimbob, today at 22:55

      jimbob replied:
      Ben Reynolds

