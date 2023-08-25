Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Brierley has scored four tries in his past three games for Salford Red Devils

Betfred Super League Salford (8) 20 Tries: Brierley 2, Ackers Goals: Sneyd 4 Wakefield (0) 0

Salford Red Devils enhanced their play-off hopes and put together back-to-back wins as they comfortably beat Super League basement side Wakefield Trinity.

Ryan Brierley put the hosts ahead but it was not until the second half that Andy Ackers strolled over and Brierley blazed through for a third try late-on.

Marc Sneyd kicked four goals to take his league-leading tally to 78.

In contrast to Salford's play-off push, Wakefield's hopes of survival were further dented by another defeat.

Salford head coach Paul Rowley named the same side for the third game in a row after ending a six-game Super League losing streak with a 32-8 win over third-bottom Huddersfield seven days previously.

The Devils began brightly and full-back Brierley went under the posts having started in the hosts' half to put them ahead inside five minutes, with Sneyd slotting the extras.

Jay Pitts collected a pass from Mason Lino on Trinity's last tackle but was wrapped up well by Tim Lafai and Sneyd made them pay for failing to capitalise on a good spell by kicking a goal following a penalty for offside just before the half-hour.

A lung-busting burst from his own line by Joe Burgess almost led to a Devils try, only for a desperate ankle tap from Max Jowitt to deny him just before the line.

Sneyd sent a drop-goal wide seconds before the interval and the hosts piled on the pressure early in the second half only to be thwarted by some untimely errors.

Ackers eventually grabbed the second score nine minutes after the break after Trinity had attempted a short drop-out from their own line which bobbled kindly for the hooker to stroll through.

Sneyd kicked the Devils 14-0 infront and it was almost 18 when Innes Senior beat Ken Sio to a loose ball over the Trinity line on the hour.

Stand-off Brodie Croft agonisingly knocked-on with the line at his mercy as Salford sought to put the result beyond doubt but with time running out, Sio broke free and opted to pass to Brierley to tear to the line to seal it, with Sneyd converting from the touchline.

Sneyd kicked a drop-goal four minutes into golden-point extra-time to edge the Red Devils past Trinity 14-13 in March, while Wakefield thumped Salford 30-6 in the reverse at Belle Vue in June for one of their handful of wins in the opening 23 rounds.

They remain two points adrift of Castleford at the foot of the table.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Singleton, Ackers, Partington, Watkins, Stone, Addy.

Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Vuniyayawa, Atkin, Hellewell.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Senior, Griffin, Lyne, Lineham; Lino, Gale; Bowden, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Kay.

Interchanges: Dagger, Fifita, Atoni, Proctor.

Referee: Tom Grant.