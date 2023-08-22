Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lewis Dodd has scored seven tries and created eight in 2023, as well as landing two drop goals

St Helens half-back Lewis Dodd's return to form is down to his hard work, quality and the support within the club, says head coach Paul Wellens.

Dodd won the World Club Challenge with a drop goal against Penrith in February, but Saints struggled in Super League on the back of that success.

The 21-year-old received criticism amid that slump but he and Saints have responded by climbing to third place.

"He was always going to turn it round," Wellens said at Tuesday's press call.

"What I love about Lewis is he comes in every day and works hard at his game.

"He doesn't look to finger-point or apportion blame, he backs himself, and we back him and I back him as a coach.

"Lewis has remained really focused on what he needed to do within this environment to turn his game around.

"He was always going to do that because he's such a good player."

Dodd has endured a rollercoaster time in recent seasons, emerging as a talent that Australia's National Rugby League clubs covet for his assured displays.

Alongside Jonny Lomax, the Widnes-born half has forged a strong partnership - enough for Saints to allow popular scrum-half Theo Fages to leave after the 2021 season.

With eight assists and the second-most attacking kicks in the league, Dodd has bounced back from any mid-season dip, a rise made all the more impressive because he missed much of 2022 with a ruptured Achilles.

With Lomax and Dodd complemented by assist leader Jack Welsby at full-back, Saints have plenty of savvy for the run-in and play-off campaign which lies ahead.

"I'm a firm believer that when young players are going through tough times, people externally have opinions around them, I need to show Lewis that I support him 100%," Wellens added.

"Not just me, the whole staff and the playing group - he's a quality player and is showing that again."