Rhiannion Marshall's first-half try put York ahead for the first time

York Valkyrie became the first team to retain the Women's Super League Leaders' Shield with a 36-4 win at fourth-placed Wigan Warriors.

The only unbeaten team in Group One won the shield by securing top spot with a game of their season remaining.

Second-placed St Helens demolished hosts Huddersfield Giants, running in 13 tries in a thumping 68-0 win.

Leeds Rhinos, who are third, triumphed 58-10 at home against Warrington Wolves.

After finishing top of the table by two points in 2022, Valkyrie will end their regular season as history makers when they host bottom side Huddersfield Giants at the LNER Community Stadium on 10 September.

Known as York City Knights last season, Valkyrie conceded the first try before mounting a comeback that featured 26 points after the break.

Leeds, who beat York in last season's Grand Final, have qualified for the semi-finals and will travel to St Helens on 3 September needing to win to keep their hopes of leapfrogging their opponents on the final day alive.

Phoebe Hook scored a hat-trick of tries for Saints in their huge win, while Hanna Butcher touched down four times for Leeds.

At the bottom, Warrington must avoid defeat at St Helens in their final game on 10 September to have any chance of making the play-offs.

Huddersfield must also beat Wigan and York in their closing fixtures to have hope of avoiding elimination.

In Group Two, Featherstone Rovers' promotion push was boosted by a 58-8 win at relegated Castleford Tigers, including a hat-trick from captain Brogan Churm.

Second-placed Leigh Leopards beat Salford Red Devils 28-20 at Twist Lane to remain in touch with Rovers.

Salford, Barrow Raiders and Bradford Bulls are guaranteed play-off places, as are the runners-up from Featherstone and Leigh.