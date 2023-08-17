Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Justin Sangare was forced to come off with the foot injury in Leeds' loss to Leigh

France international prop Justin Sangare has been ruled out for the season with a foot injury sustained in Leeds' recent defeat by Leigh.

The 25-year-old front-rower has scored one try in 18 games for the Rhinos since his move from Toulouse.

Sangare was making his 100th career appearance, against the Leopards, in the 13-6 home loss.

"That'll be the season for Justin," Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He won't recover in time to get enough training under his belt to play again.

"He's had a pretty solid start to his life in England, a big move for a young bloke.

"Hhe's learned a lot, contributed well and just got a good base for more to come in the years to follow."