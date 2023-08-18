Super League: Wigan Warriors 13-12 Hull FC - Harry Smith secures golden-point win
|Betfred Super League
|Wigan (4) 13
|Tries: Marshall, King, Wardle
|Hull FC (6) 12
|Tries: Swift, Dwyer Goals: Sutcliffe 2
Wigan fought back late to pip Hull on golden-point after a dramatic finish.
The hosts went ahead when Liam Marshall waltzed over, but resolute defence and Adam Swift's finish gave Hull a slender 6-4 half-time lead.
Brad Dwyer made it 12-4, Toby King cut the lead, and after Hull lost Carlos Tuimavave to the bin, Jake Wardle levelled with three minutes left.
Both sides missed attempts in a scoreless first extra period before Harry Smith's 40-yard drop-goal won it.
A fourth straight Super League win - and sixth in seven - brings Wigan to within two points of table-topping Catalans, while Hull remain two points outside the play-off spots in eighth.
Wigan: Field, Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Dupree, O'Neill, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies.
Interchanges: Powell, Mago, Hill, Nsemba.
Hull FC: Litten, Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, McIntosh, Trueman, Clifford, Taylor, Houghton, Brown, Scott, Savelio, Cator.
Interchanges: Dwyer, Lane, Lovodua, Satae.
Sinbin: Tuimavave (76).
Referee: Aaron Moore.