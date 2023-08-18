Super League: Wakefield Trinity 12-28 Castleford Tigers
|Wakefield (8) 12
|Tries: Jowitt, Griffin 2
|Castleford (16) 28
|Tries: Tasipale, Eden 3, Foster Goals: Widdop 4
Greg Eden's hat-trick helped Castleford gain a two-point advantage in the battle against relegation from Super League as they beat Wakefield.
Charbel Tasipale and two Greg Eden tries swung the game Tigers' way before half-time after scores from Max Jowitt and Josh Griffin put Trinity ahead.
Alex Foster extended Cas' lead after a hard line, but Griffin's powerful try kept Trinity in the contest.
Eden's late finish ensued Castleford's fans were the ones singing in the rain.
More to follow.
Wakefield: Jowitt; Senior, Griffin, Lineham, Lyne, Lineham; Gale, Lino; Bowden, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Proctor
Interchanges: Kay, Fifita, Battye, Atoni [Dagger]
Castleford: Widdop; Wallis, Turner, Broadbent, Eden; Austin, Miller; Watts, Horne, Lawler, Tasipale, Edwards, Westerman
Interchanges: Foster, Matagi, Griffin, Massey [Johnstone]
Referee: Chris Kendall.