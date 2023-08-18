Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Greg Eden scored a hat-trick to put Wakefield away for Castleford

Betfred Super League Wakefield (8) 12 Tries: Jowitt, Griffin 2 Castleford (16) 28 Tries: Tasipale, Eden 3, Foster Goals: Widdop 4

Greg Eden's hat-trick helped Castleford gain a two-point advantage in the battle against relegation from Super League as they beat Wakefield.

Charbel Tasipale and two Greg Eden tries swung the game Tigers' way before half-time after scores from Max Jowitt and Josh Griffin put Trinity ahead.

Alex Foster extended Cas' lead after a hard line, but Griffin's powerful try kept Trinity in the contest.

Eden's late finish ensued Castleford's fans were the ones singing in the rain.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Senior, Griffin, Lineham, Lyne, Lineham; Gale, Lino; Bowden, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Proctor

Interchanges: Kay, Fifita, Battye, Atoni [Dagger]

Castleford: Widdop; Wallis, Turner, Broadbent, Eden; Austin, Miller; Watts, Horne, Lawler, Tasipale, Edwards, Westerman

Interchanges: Foster, Matagi, Griffin, Massey [Johnstone]

Referee: Chris Kendall.

