Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matty Lees' prior disciplinary record was taken into account when the punishment was decided for the Grade C charge

England prop Matty Lees will miss the next two games for St Helens, after an unsuccessful appeal against a ban for a Grade C high tackle charge.

The 25-year-old was given the penalty notice after Sunday's win over Huddersfield for a challenge on Joe Greenwood, who saw red for retaliation.

Lees' offence was listed as reckless in the notes, and he had already been banned this year for a striking charge.

His suspension was upheld by the independent regulatory commission.

The player will miss Friday's game against Hull KR and then away to Castleford the following week.