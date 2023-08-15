Matty Lees: St Helens prop has high tackle ban upheld by independent commission
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
England prop Matty Lees will miss the next two games for St Helens, after an unsuccessful appeal against a ban for a Grade C high tackle charge.
The 25-year-old was given the penalty notice after Sunday's win over Huddersfield for a challenge on Joe Greenwood, who saw red for retaliation.
Lees' offence was listed as reckless in the notes, and he had already been banned this year for a striking charge.
His suspension was upheld by the independent regulatory commission.
The player will miss Friday's game against Hull KR and then away to Castleford the following week.