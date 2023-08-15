Tyrone May: Hull KR sign Catalans Dragons half-back on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Hull KR have signed Catalans Dragons half-back Tyrone May on a two-year deal from the 2024 season.
The 27-year-old won the NRL Grand Final in 2021 with Penrith Panthers before moving to Perpignan the following year.
"He's been really dominant in Super League over the last two seasons," head coach Willie Peters told the club website.
"We were looking to bolster our spine with some more experience and Tyrone will definitely bring that."