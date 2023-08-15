Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tyrone May has scored three tries in 13 Super League appearances for Super League leaders Catalans Dragons this season

Hull KR have signed Catalans Dragons half-back Tyrone May on a two-year deal from the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old won the NRL Grand Final in 2021 with Penrith Panthers before moving to Perpignan the following year.

"He's been really dominant in Super League over the last two seasons," head coach Willie Peters told the club website. external-link

"We were looking to bolster our spine with some more experience and Tyrone will definitely bring that."