Hull KR have now lost four Challenge Cup finals since their sole success in 1980

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters says his players have the "fire in the belly" for more big games after their agonising Challenge Cup final defeat to Leigh Leopards.

Rovers were defeated 17-16 in golden point extra-time in the Wembley showcase on Saturday.

But they are sixth in Super League with six games left and hope to secure a spot in the play-offs next month.

"We're starting something special here," said Peters.

He told BBC Radio Humberside: "We can play in big games and we deserve to play in big games.

"Now it's about learning from some of the things that happened in the final. But it's about getting the fire in the belly to play more big games."

'We must regroup'

This is Peters' first season in charge at Sewell Group Craven Park and he led the Robins to their first Challenge Cup final since 2015.

Eight years ago, they were thrashed 50-0 by Leeds Rhinos. This time, it was only a drop goal from Lachlan Lam that defeated them, after Matt Parcell's 79th minute try had taken the game to extra-time.

They resume their Super League campaign at St Helens on Friday night (20:00 BST).

The Robins finished sixth two years ago as they reached the play-off semi-finals and Peters is determined to match that.

"We're here to get the club into big games," he said. "Hopefully we can make the semi-finals in Super League.

"We can't be complacent. This one hurts but we've got to regroup and get ourselves back."