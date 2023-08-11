Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bethan Dainton played eight internationals for the Wales rugby union side

Leeds forward Bethan Dainton says making history at Wembley is "what dreams are made of" as she prepares to become the first Welsh player to play in a women's Challenge Cup final.

Dainton's Rhinos face St Helen's in Saturday's final as part of a final double-header, the first time the women's final is being held at Wembley.

"I am slightly aware of the history I'm making," said Dainton.

"The main thing is going out with team-mates and making history with them."

Dainton added: "I was a nobody when I turned up at Leeds, I was just a girl who used to play union for Harlequins, so I want to make my mark.

"It's the first time the women's teams have ever gone to Wembley. My main priority is getting out there, getting the job done and hopefully coming away with the win."

Dainton, 34, admits the nerves are starting to show now Wembley's famous arch is in her sights.

"I've been quite chilled until now, but having arrived at Wembley, it's crazy," said Dainton.

"We're going for a walk around the stadium and that's where it'll sink in and I'll think 'Oh my God' we're at Wembley, we're going to make history, it's going to be incredible.

"I'm excited to see the crowd as well because when we played Wigan we were at home and the fans were unreal, the fans coming up for pictures were screaming for us, so I'm excited."

Her achievement caps a breakthrough year for women's rugby league in Wales with Cardiff Demons also competing in the Challenge Cup for the first time, losing to York Valkyrie in the quarter-finals.

Army influence

Dainton, originally from Hengoed, played rugby union for Harlequins in London and for Wales, but says her heart has always been set on league.

"Before I joined the army, I'd only played football, hockey and did a lot of running," recalls Dainton.

"One of the girls in the army said, 'how do you fancy two weeks off work, come and play rugby league for the army'.

"I thought 'yeah I fancy that', so that's how my journey started and then I went quickly into rugby union.

"I've played the majority of my career playing union but coming back to league, it suits me as a player.

"It's a bit more dynamic, relentless and ruthless. I love pushing my body as well and rugby league is just a better fit for me."

World Cup dream

Dainton is a dual-code international but only a few years ago that didn't look possible with the Wales women's rugby league side not playing their first game until 2019.

"I remember my dad giving me a Wales rugby league shirt and it was a men's one and he said, 'imagine one day if you're able to play for Wales in rugby league!'" said Dainton.

"I replied, 'Dad they don't have a rugby league team'. Fast forward a few years and here we are trying to qualify for a World Cup."

The World Cup has been pushed back a year after France pulled out of hosting the event, but Dainton believes this may be a good thing for Wales.

"That will only benefit us as a team," said Dainton.

"We came together at the start of the year, and we've got so many new players, from where they started to now, it's different.

"We've got even more players involved in rugby league, a lot of our team are like myself, from a union background, so an extra year allows us to compete and try our best to get to the World Cup."