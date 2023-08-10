Theo Fages: Catalans Dragons sign Huddersfield Giants half-back for 2024
Catalans Dragons have signed Huddersfield Giants half-back Theo Fages on a two-year deal from 2024.
The 28-year-old France international signed a three-year deal when he joined the Giants from St Helens but has been allowed to leave a year early.
Injuries have restricted Fages to seven Super League appearances this season.
"Theo has been a model professional and person and we all support him in the decision he has now made," Huddersfield boss Ian Watson told the club website.