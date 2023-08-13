Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Halifax Panthers were making their first Wembley appearance since their Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan in 1988

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final Batley (0) 10 Tries: Morton, Manning Goals: Hooley Halifax (8) 12 Tries: Moore Goals: Jouffret 3

Halifax Panthers held off a late comeback by Batley Bulldogs to win 12-10 and claim the 1895 Cup at Wembley.

Luke Hooley missed a last-gasp kick to take the tie to golden point after his side had battled back from a 12-point deficit.

Panthers, making their first appearance at Wembley since 1988, got off to a dream start when captain Brandon Moore crossed with less than two minutes on the clock.

Louis Jouffret added the conversion and subsequently kicked three more penalties to steer his side to the brink of victory.

But Batley, the original Challenge Cup winners who were making their first appearance at Wembley, gave themselves hope when Dale Morton darted over in the corner with 12 minutes to go.

Hooley added the extras but could not repeat the feat from an equally tricky position after the hooter after Dane Manning's last-gasp try had set up another enthralling finale.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Batley: Hooley; Morton, Hodson, Kear; McGowan, Meadows; Woods, Gledhill, White, Brown, Manning, Buchanan, Reilly.

Interchanges: Leak, Flynn, Ward, Kibula.

Halifax: Pickersgill; Saltonstall, McComb, Maizen, Walsmley; Woodburn-Hall, Jouffret; Gee, Fairbank, Kavanagh, Murray, Moore, Calcott.

Interchanges: O'Brien, Tangata, Lannon, Larroyer.

Referee: Jack Smith.