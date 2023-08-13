Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson has now scored 200 career tries thanks to his hat-trick for St Helens against Huddersfield

Betfred Super League St Helens (18) 32 Tries: Makinson 3, Dodd, Welsby Goals: Percival 6 Huddersfield (6) 18 Tries: English, Golding, Naiqama Goals: Russell, Connor 2

St Helens weathered a late comeback from 12-man Huddersfield Giants to keep up their Super League play-off pursuit.

Tommy Makinson crossed twice to send Saints into an early lead before the Giants had Joe Greenwood sent off for a high elbow after 28 minutes.

Huddersfield responded through Matty English but Makinson completed his hat-trick just before the half-time hooter.

Ash Golding and Kevin Naiqama started Huddersfield's turnaround before Lewis Dodd and Jack Welsby rallied Saints.

The result means St Helens move above Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards into third place on points difference, while the Giants remain 10th but maintain their 10-point gap to struggling Castleford and Wakefield.

Saints took just four minutes to get off the mark when they worked the ball wide to Makinson who fought off Jake Connor to run in at the corner.

Naiqama was the catalyst for Saints' second try as they motored through a succession of passes, having been given a set restart when he was penalised for a failed intercept.

Welsby sent in a sensational last-ditch and decisive pass to the onrushing Makinson who crossed in at the right end of the field this time to give the hosts a 12-point cushion.

That gap looked even more comfortable for Saints when, just moments after he was introduced from the bench, Greenwood saw red for raising his elbow.

Huddersfield got their first points on the board in impressive fashion when Sam Halsall caught a kick on the last tackle to send English through to score.

But Makinson's third came shortly after Welsby shrugged off the Giants' defence to send him through to score his 200th career try.

Despite Saints' 12-point lead at the break, Golding and Naiqama - passed fit enough to start against his former club - raced through to inch them to within just two points of the hosts inside the final 10 minutes.

But Dodd's 76th-minute try, teed up from Sione Mata'utia's grubber kick, followed by him teeing up Welsby to score spared the hosts' blushes and wrapped up what should have been a much easier victory.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Percival, Davies, Ritson; Lomax, Dodd; Delaney, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Royle, Knowles.

Interchanges: Batchelor, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Norman, Mbye.

Huddersfield: Connor; Halsall, Bibby, Naiqama, Golding; Russell, Lolohea; Hill, Milner, Wilson, Cudjoe, McQueen, English.

Interchanges: Peats, Greenwood, Hewitt, Ikahihifo.

Referee: Ben Thaler.