Tara Jones became the first women to score in a Challenge Cup final at Wembley when she sent St Helens ahead against Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Women's Challenge Cup Final Leeds (4) 8 Tries: Robinson, Beevers St Helens (16) 22 Tries: Jones, Hook, Partington, Hoyle Goals: Taylor 3

St Helens beat Leeds Rhinos in the first-ever Women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley to seal their third consecutive win in the competition.

Quickfire tries from Tara Jones, Phoebe Hook and Eboni Partington sent Saints ahead but Sophie Robinson hit back.

Catilin Beevers' tremendous solo try continued Leeds' resurgence but Shona Hoyle padded out Saints' lead.

Amy Taylor kicked a 65th-minute penalty to give St Helens an unassailable lead and ensure victory once more.

Leeds: Enright; Nuttall, Butcher, Beevers, Robinson; Casey, Greening; Anderson, Cudjoe, Hornby, Murray, Hardcastle, Dainton.

Interchanges: Frain, Hayward, Moxon, Northrop.

St Helens: Harris; Hook, Travis, McColm, Partington; Taylor, Gaskin; Crowl, Jones, Birchall, Hoyle, Rudge, Cunningham (c).

Interchanges: Williams, Whitfield, Sams, Mottershead.

Referee: James Vella.