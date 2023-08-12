Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup Final Hull KR (8) 16 Tries: Litten, Parcell Goals: Schneider 4 Leigh (10) 17 Tries: Lam, Briscoe Goals: Reynolds 4 Drop-goal: Lam

Leigh Leopards won their first Challenge Cup title for 52 years after they edged out a valiant Hull KR on golden point in a thriller at Wembley.

Jez Litten hit back for Hull KR after Ben Reynolds' early penalty but Lachlan Lam responded with a fine solo try.

Brad Schneider's kicking levelled things up 10-10 but Tom Briscoe seemed to have won it for Leigh with his try.

Matt Parcell's late try took it to golden point, however, but Lachlan Lam kicked the winning drop-goal for Leigh.

More to follow.

Lachlan Lam (right) son of Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam, scored the winning point deep in golden point extra time

Hull KR: Lewis; Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Milnes, Schneider; Kennedy, Litten, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, Storton, Hadley, Luckley.

Leigh: O'Brien; Charnley, Chamberlain, Hardaker, Briscoe; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, O'Donnell, Hughes, Asiata.

Interchanges: Mellor, Holmes, Nakubuwai, Davis.

Referee: Chris Kendall.