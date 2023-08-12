Challenge Cup final: Hull KR 16-17 Leigh Leopards - Leopards win first title for 52 years
|Betfred Challenge Cup Final
|Hull KR (8) 16
|Tries: Litten, Parcell Goals: Schneider 4
|Leigh (10) 17
|Tries: Lam, Briscoe Goals: Reynolds 4 Drop-goal: Lam
Leigh Leopards won their first Challenge Cup title for 52 years after they edged out a valiant Hull KR on golden point in a thriller at Wembley.
Jez Litten hit back for Hull KR after Ben Reynolds' early penalty but Lachlan Lam responded with a fine solo try.
Brad Schneider's kicking levelled things up 10-10 but Tom Briscoe seemed to have won it for Leigh with his try.
Matt Parcell's late try took it to golden point, however, but Lachlan Lam kicked the winning drop-goal for Leigh.
More to follow.
Hull KR: Lewis; Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Milnes, Schneider; Kennedy, Litten, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.
Interchanges: Parcell, Storton, Hadley, Luckley.
Leigh: O'Brien; Charnley, Chamberlain, Hardaker, Briscoe; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, O'Donnell, Hughes, Asiata.
Interchanges: Mellor, Holmes, Nakubuwai, Davis.
Referee: Chris Kendall.
Anyone but Wigan !
Well done to Leigh hard luck Hull KR takes two teams to produce a classic in any sport.