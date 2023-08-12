Close menu

Challenge Cup final: Hull KR 16-17 Leigh Leopards - Leopards win first title for 52 years

Betfred Challenge Cup Final
Hull KR (8) 16
Tries: Litten, Parcell Goals: Schneider 4
Leigh (10) 17
Tries: Lam, Briscoe Goals: Reynolds 4 Drop-goal: Lam

Leigh Leopards won their first Challenge Cup title for 52 years after they edged out a valiant Hull KR on golden point in a thriller at Wembley.

Jez Litten hit back for Hull KR after Ben Reynolds' early penalty but Lachlan Lam responded with a fine solo try.

Brad Schneider's kicking levelled things up 10-10 but Tom Briscoe seemed to have won it for Leigh with his try.

Matt Parcell's late try took it to golden point, however, but Lachlan Lam kicked the winning drop-goal for Leigh.

Lachlan Lam (right) son of Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam, scored the winning point deep in golden point extra time
Hull KR: Lewis; Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Milnes, Schneider; Kennedy, Litten, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, Storton, Hadley, Luckley.

Leigh: O'Brien; Charnley, Chamberlain, Hardaker, Briscoe; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, O'Donnell, Hughes, Asiata.

Interchanges: Mellor, Holmes, Nakubuwai, Davis.

Referee: Chris Kendall.

Comments

Join the conversation

33 comments

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 17:38

    And there you have it, a Rugby League " showpiece " final won by a two bob team like Leigh in an empty national stadium. Precious little hope for the game going forward after this, seen bigger crowds over the border at the local haggis throwing championships.

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 17:37

    Two great finals today.

  • Comment posted by Sensible Approach, today at 17:34

    Little Leigh, LITTLE LEIGH. Now the community can hold their heads high

  • Comment posted by Pientries, today at 17:32

    What a game. Absolutely brilliant. Last minute try, golden point. Breathless game, second half of uber high quality. What a game - credit to both team. HKR class after the game. Brilliant !

  • Comment posted by Anfield Legend, today at 17:31

    Well done Leigh. Great to see a different name on the cup.
    Anyone but Wigan !

  • Comment posted by BCFCred, today at 17:30

    Justice there was so much doubt about Hulls last try no way should it should had been given

    • Reply posted by DefundTheBBC, today at 17:34

      DefundTheBBC replied:
      Hull? Rovers mate.

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 17:29

    I have never seen a more blatant tackle on a player as lam did and did not get a yellow card and this from a black and white

  • Comment posted by Gizzmo, today at 17:29

    Best game for years well done to both teams best advert for rugby league

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 17:28

    Just watched that this afternoon not from Rugby League area but that was quality afternoon of sport both sides what a classic. Gather from pundits on TV that's first time Golden point has happened in Challenge cup final. Do remember when Challenge Cup Final was big on Grandstand in 1970's & 80's.
    Well done to Leigh hard luck Hull KR takes two teams to produce a classic in any sport.

    • Reply posted by Tansie Astbury , today at 17:31

      Tansie Astbury replied:
      Well said, was the best match I have seen all season. Both teams have played really well

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 17:28

    Well done Leigh. Revelation this year in cup and league. Very well deserved. From a Wiganer.

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 17:25

    Well done Leigh … great success story and well deserved.

  • Comment posted by Tricky1963, today at 17:25

    hahahaha - Hull's junior club have not won ANYTHING SINCE 1985

    • Reply posted by dacia, today at 17:38

      dacia replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SCJ, today at 17:24

    Now THAT is a sport....

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 17:24

    Congratulations to Leigh nice for the underdog to win sometimes.

  • Comment posted by Leedsutd68, today at 17:22

    Wow, what a game 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 17:19

    Absolutely cracking game! Proper underdog story from both sides to get there in the first place and fantastic entertainment from first minute to last 🙂 games like that are why we love this sport. Congrats to Leigh and commiserations to KR you've both done yourself proud

  • Comment posted by Hoofer, today at 17:18

    As a Wiganer, I congratulate Leigh, and admit that Wigan is just a bus stop in Leigh!

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 17:17

    Great advert for the game. What entertainment, skill, passion, fitness, courage and sheer determination. As a union supporter you get my vote!

    • Reply posted by teddy, today at 17:26

      teddy replied:
      Same here, brilliant game.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:16

    Is Lachlan Lam the son of Adrian Lam and grandson of Pat Lam

    • Reply posted by SCJ, today at 17:25

      SCJ replied:
      He's Adrian's son, who is Pat's nephew

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:16

    Any reason why Leigh had to change their nickname from Centurions to Leopards

    • Reply posted by SCJ, today at 17:25

      SCJ replied:
      Didn't have to they chose to as a marketing ploy

