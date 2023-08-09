Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Castleford have appointed former London Broncos head coach Danny Ward on a deal until the end of the season as they look to avoid relegation from Super League.

Ward is the Tigers third head coach this year.

Lee Radford left after three games and Andy Last was sacked on Friday after they fell to the foot of the table.

Castleford are now second bottom, level on points with Wakefield who they visit in their next game a week on Friday.

