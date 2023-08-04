Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lowly Castleford Tigers have parted company with their second head coach this season after sacking Andy Last.

Last was relieved of his duties shortly after Friday's 28-0 home hammering by Huddersfield Giants.

The Tigers have won just four games all season, and defeat by their West Yorkshire rivals saw them slip to the bottom of the Super League table.

They visit second-bottom Wakefield in their next game in what could prove to be a relegation decider.

In a two-line statement, Castleford said Last had departed "with immediate effect" and that "a further statement will be made after the weekend".

The Tigers are the second Super League team to sack their coach in the past seven days after Daryl Powell left Warrington on Sunday following their defeat by Wakefield.

With two weeks until they are next in action, former Cas coach Powell could potentially be back in charge of his old side for their crunch relegation clash.

