Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Shane Wright is likely to miss the rest of 2023 with an ankle injury

Australian back-rower Shane Wright has signed a new three-year deal with Super League side Salford Red Devils.

The 27-year-old, who has been hampered by hamstring and ankle injuries, has played 24 games and scored six tries since arriving at the club in 2022.

Wright made 41 National Rugby League appearances for North Queensland Cowboys in addition to 34 Queensland Cup games for Mackay Cutters.

"We have a good group at the moment," Wright said.

"The club is heading in the right direction, which I am excited to continue being a part of."

Salford are likely to be without the Perth-born forward for the rest of the 2023 campaign after suffering an injury against St Helens in May, but his performances before that suggest he has a key role to play in the next few years.

"He is a young player with lots of potential, and all the drive and determination to reach it," head coach Paul Rowley added.

"He is a fantastic lad and really popular amongst the group. We are all delighted we get the pleasure of working alongside Shane going forward."