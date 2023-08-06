Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens' full-back Jack Welsby's try took his Super League tally for the season to nine

Betfred Super League Salford (15) 15 Tries: Watkins, Brierley Goals: Sneyd 3 Drop goals: Sneyd St Helens (2) 18 Tries: Lees, Makinson, Welsby Goals: Percival 3

Injury-hit St Helens showed great character to battle back from 13 points down to beat Salford.

The home side took a 15-2 lead into the break thanks to tries from Kallum Watkins and Ryan Brierley.

Saints closed the deficit when Matty Lees forced his way over the line and Tommy Makinson's converted score drew them to within one point.

They hit the front with 10 minutes to go through Jack Welsby's effort and held out for the victory.

Leigh's victory at Leeds meant Saints stay fourth with this win but defeat could have seen them end the day just two points clear of seventh place.

As it is, they are now six ahead of the Red Devils, with a game in hand, and any creeping doubts of them missing out on a play-off place are all but over.

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Singleton, Ackers, Partington, Watkins, Stone, Addy.

Interchanges: Ormondroyd, Vuniyayawa, Atkin, Hellewell.

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Percival, Davies, Ritson, Lomax, Dodd, Lees, Roby, Delaney, Royle, Bell, Knowles.

Interchanges: Sironen, Norman, Baxter, Mbye.

Referee: Jack Smith.