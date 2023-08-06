Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Adam Swift's score was his 20th of the season for Hull FC

Betfred Super League Hull FC (12) 42 Tries: Swift, Tuimavave, Scott, Lane, McIntosh 2, Lovodua Goals: Clifford 7 Wakefield (0) 4 Tries: Senior

Hull FC kept their play-off hopes alive as they ran in seven tries in a dominant victory over a below-par Wakefield Trinity.

There was no sign of Hull's recent inconsistency as Adam Swift raced through and Carlos Tuimavave touched down for a 12-0 interval lead.

Quick-fire tries by Cam Scott and Jordan Lane as good as sealed victory.

Wakefield replied through Innes Senior, but Darnell McIntosh's double and Joe Lovodua's score sent Trinity bottom.

Mark Applegarth's side started the day above Castleford Tigers but the heavy defeat means they are now propping up the Super League table on points difference.

Trinity were seeking a fifth win in seven games after a much-improved recent spell but, despite a late rally, they were second best at the MKM Stadium in a performance characterised by missed opportunities and unforced errors.

Wakefield centre Samisoni Langi suffered a worrying-looking injury in the first half, when he was taken off on a stretcher after receiving treatment for a head injury following a heavy collision.

Langi was applauded by both sets of fans as he left the pitch following the incident, which was placed on report by referee Chris Kendall.

A sluggish Wakefield start saw them under pressure from the outset and soon trailing when Australia-bound scrum-half Jake Clifford cleverly weaved his way through the away defence and found Swift who raced away for the opening score.

The hosts were constantly targeting Trinity's right-hand side and the approach worked after for a second time moments after Langi's injury when the Black and Whites doubled their lead.

Clifford was again involved, launching a fine pass to McIntosh who stormed away before finding Tuimavave for a simple finish. Clifford once again added the extras for 12-0 lead.

The score remained the same at the break despite Trinity's best moment of the half when Reece Lyne and David Fifita almost combined well.

But Trinity's regular failure to complete their sets and general sloppiness in possession was their downfall again just after the break as Hull FC ran in two tries in as many minutes.

Scott went over for the first and the second came when Danny Houghton danced through before offloading to Lane to touch down.

Senior grabbed his fifth try in two games to ensure the visitors did not end the game pointless, but McIntosh capitalised on a sloppy pass to go over and Andre Savelio's audacious kick led to Lovodua rounding-off an emphatic Hull win.

Hull FC: Litten; Swift, Tuimavave, Scott, McIntosh; Trueman, Clifford; Fash, Houghton, Taylor, Lane, Savelio, Cator

Interchanges: Brown, Dwyer, Lovodua, Satae [Gardiner]

Wakefield: Jowitt; Lineham, Lyne, Langi, Senior; Gale, Lino; Proctor, Hood, Bowden, Ashurst, Pitts, Kay

Interchanges: Dagger, Fifita, Atoni, Battye [Croft]

Referee: Chris Kendall.