Super League: Castleford 0-28 Huddersfield - Halsall hat-trick as Giants win fourth in a row
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Castleford (0) 0
|Huddersfield (14) 28
|Tries: Halsall 3, Cudjoe, McQueen, Milner Goals: Russell 2
Huddersfield Giants continued their late push for the play-offs as they sent Castleford Tigers to the bottom of Super League.
The resurgent Giants recorded a fourth consecutive victory and now sit four points outside of the top six.
But Tigers, who suffered a fifth defeat on the spin, slipped below Wakefield Trinity on points difference.
Sam Halsall scored a hat-trick of tries, with Leroy Cudjoe, Chris McQueen and Adam Milner also touching down.
More to follow.
Castleford: Widdop; Wallis, Tasipale, Mellor, Eden; Broadbent, Miller; Matagi, Johnstone, Lawler, Edwards, Foster, Westerman.
Interchanges: Massey, Hall, Tsikrikas, Horne.
Huddersfield: Connor; Halsall, Bibby, Marsters, Golding; Russell, Lolohea; Hill, Milner, Wilson, Cudjoe, McQueen, English.
Interchanges: Peats, Greenwood, Hewitt, Ikahihifo.
Referee: Tom Grant.