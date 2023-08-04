Close menu

Super League: Castleford 0-28 Huddersfield - Halsall hat-trick as Giants win fourth in a row

Huddersfield Giants winger Sam Halsall scored a hat-trick of tries
Betfred Super League
Castleford (0) 0
Huddersfield (14) 28
Tries: Halsall 3, Cudjoe, McQueen, Milner Goals: Russell 2

Huddersfield Giants continued their late push for the play-offs as they sent Castleford Tigers to the bottom of Super League.

The resurgent Giants recorded a fourth consecutive victory and now sit four points outside of the top six.

But Tigers, who suffered a fifth defeat on the spin, slipped below Wakefield Trinity on points difference.

Sam Halsall scored a hat-trick of tries, with Leroy Cudjoe, Chris McQueen and Adam Milner also touching down.

Castleford: Widdop; Wallis, Tasipale, Mellor, Eden; Broadbent, Miller; Matagi, Johnstone, Lawler, Edwards, Foster, Westerman.

Interchanges: Massey, Hall, Tsikrikas, Horne.

Huddersfield: Connor; Halsall, Bibby, Marsters, Golding; Russell, Lolohea; Hill, Milner, Wilson, Cudjoe, McQueen, English.

Interchanges: Peats, Greenwood, Hewitt, Ikahihifo.

Referee: Tom Grant.

