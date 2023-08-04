Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Halsall scored a hat-trick as Huddersfield Giants won their fourth game in a row

Betfred Super League Castleford (0) 0 Huddersfield (14) 28 Tries: Halsall 3, Cudjoe, McQueen, Milner Goals: Russell 2

Huddersfield Giants continued their late push for the play-offs as they sent Castleford Tigers to the bottom of Super League.

The resurgent Giants recorded a fourth consecutive victory and now sit four points outside of the top six.

But Tigers, who suffered a fifth defeat on the spin, slipped below Wakefield Trinity on points difference.

Sam Halsall scored a hat-trick of tries, with Leroy Cudjoe, Chris McQueen and Adam Milner also touching down.

Castleford: Widdop; Wallis, Tasipale, Mellor, Eden; Broadbent, Miller; Matagi, Johnstone, Lawler, Edwards, Foster, Westerman.

Interchanges: Massey, Hall, Tsikrikas, Horne.

Huddersfield: Connor; Halsall, Bibby, Marsters, Golding; Russell, Lolohea; Hill, Milner, Wilson, Cudjoe, McQueen, English.

Interchanges: Peats, Greenwood, Hewitt, Ikahihifo.

Referee: Tom Grant.