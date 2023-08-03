Daryl Powell took over at Warrington in time for the 2022 Super League season

Warrington Wolves chairman Stuart Middleton says the Super League club's board made the wrong decision to appoint former head coach Daryl Powell.

Powell left the club by mutual consent on Sunday just hours after they were well beaten by bottom side Wakefield.

Their chastening 42-6 defeat meant they had lost eight out of nine games.

Asked by BBC Radio Merseyside whether his appointment was wrong, Middleton said: "Hindsight is a wonderful thing. But probably yes, I think we did."

He continued: "We've got to look at ourselves as well and what we got wrong. We had too many changes too quick and I think the way we treated people wasn't quite right. That didn't sit well with me.

"I think we've learned that in future we've got to ask a few more questions and not just give somebody a free reign and let them do what they want.

"We have to challenge things if we think it's not right. We didn't get it right last year and we have to make sure we don't go through that procedure again."

Former Castleford boss Powell endured a tough first season in charge of the Wire in 2022, as the club finished second from bottom of Super League having won just nine of their 27 matches.

Hopes were much higher for 2023 after some strong recruitment and they raced off the line with eight straight wins to start the campaign.

Sunday's damaging defeat dented their play-off hopes, leaving them in sixth position and just two points clear of seventh-placed Salford.

"I think this has been coming for a while, actually. I think Sunday was the pinnacle. I think we started off well winning the first eight games and then after that we dropped off," Middleton added.

"The Magic Weekend loss against Hull was disappointing. We had a good start and then just fell apart. Then to be knocked out in the Challenge Cup in the way that we did by Wigan, that caused us to ask questions like 'what's wrong? We've got a good squad on paper, we've got some talented players and why are we dropping off? Let's have a look and see what's going on.'"

'Fitzpatrick not to solely to blame'

Warrington's poor 2023 despite their investment comes in contrast to newly-promoted Leigh Leopards who have enjoyed a prosperous campaign which has seen them compete at the top of Super League as well as reaching the Challenge Cup final.

The Wire have been heavily linked with a move for former St Helens coach Justin Holbrook who recently left NRL side the Gold Coast Titans.

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick has come under criticism from the club's fanbase for his handling of Powell's appointment and their recruitment in recent years, but Middleton said it is unfair to place all the blame his way.

"Karl has got to run the business, the stadium, the training facilities, the employees in his role and he works very hard, he's a grafter," Middleton said.

"I understand the frustrations from the fans and I am upset and frustrated, but it's wrong to completely put it on Karl's head.

"He doesn't pick the players, he facilitates it and does the research on who is available but ultimately it's the coach that says who he wants and doesn't want and it's his job to get the best out of them and to motivate them and give them confidence.

"That is not the chief executive's role. Having said that, we've looked at ourselves as well and asked what we got wrong and I think we can learn from that."