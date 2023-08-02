Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England hosted the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, with Australia being crowned the men's and women's champions and the hosts claiming the wheelchair title

The southern hemisphere will host the Rugby League World Cup in 2026 after France withdrew for financial reasons.

France was awarded the tournament in January 2022 after initial plans for it to be held in North America for the first time were scrapped.

But organisers were unable to meet financial criteria set out by the French government, and in May it was announced they had pulled out.

The event will feature 10 men's, eight women's and eight wheelchair teams.

The eight men's quarter finalists from the previous World Cup - held in England in 2022 - will automatically qualify for the 2026 tournament, as will the four women's and wheelchair semi-finalists.

The men's tournament has been reduced from 16 teams to ensure an "elite" competition, the International Rugby League (IRL) said.

Originally due to be held in 2025, the shift to 2026 comes as part of a revised calendar, with the following edition to be held in 2030.

Women's World Cups are to be staged as stand-alone tournaments from 2028 to recognise the game's "phenomenal rate" of growth, while a decision will be taken on when best to schedule Wheelchair World Cup after 2026.

"The IRL board has made these decisions to create more compelling content and secure the financial future of the international game," IRL Chair Troy Grant said.

"The cancellation of France 2025 has given us an opportunity to refresh the structure of the World Cup and associated tournaments as part of a long-term international calendar that all in the game have been desperately seeking."

There are two bids to host in 2026 among southern hemisphere nations.

New Zealand already made their interest public but the IRL decided its original offer to replace France as hosts in 2025 did not leave enough time to hold a successful tournament.

Australia is believed to be the other bidder, while the Pacific Nations are likely to be involved in either bid.

An announcement will be made before the end of the year but the selected hosts will have to guarantee the tournament's financial security.

The tournament had been due to be staged in France during October and November 2025.

England held the previous event in 2022, which was delayed one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Australia were crowned men's and women's champions, with the hosts claiming the wheelchair title.

The IRL, the sport's world governing body, agreed a new calendar to 2030 which will see the return of the Ashes, with England's men's and women's teams travelling to Australia in 2025.

New Zealand and Australia will also play in England in 2027 and 2028.

The IRL said it hoped to place greater emphasis on regional championships and World Cup qualifying tournaments for the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East-Africa.

Plans for a World Series format are also being developed.

"It is no secret that the Achilles heel for international rugby league for far too long has been the absence of an international calendar," Grant said.

"The ad hoc nature of tournaments and international matches, and the absence of any clarity for nations, players and fans to plan their seasons, is over."