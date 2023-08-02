Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Papua New Guinea international Lachlan Lam has scored seven tries in 20 Super League appearances this season

Leigh Leopards half-back Lachlan Lam has extended his contract until the end of the 2025 season.

The 25-year-old, son of Leopards head coach Adrian, has been ever-present for the Challenge Cup finalists this year.

"Lachlan signing a new two-year deal represents one of the biggest, if not the biggest, signings our club has made in a few years," head of rugby Chris Chester said.

"His form has been a big reason behind the team doing so well."

The Papua New Guinea international played junior rugby for Wigan St Patricks and went on to join Sydney Roosters' academy system and eventually progressed to making his NRL debut in 2019.

He went on to join Leigh in 2022 and has made a total of 32 appearances for the club including 23 this season, scoring seven tries.