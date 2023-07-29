Georgia Sutherland: St Helens Women sign Warrington winger
St Helens Women have signed winger Georgia Sutherland from Super League rivals Warrington Wolves.
The England Knights call-up will not be available for Saints' Challenge Cup final against Leeds on 12 August at Wembley as she is cup-tied.
Sutherland scored 43 tries for the Wolves in 2022 as they were promoted to Group One.
She scored against Saints earlier this season and could make her debut against Wigan next weekend.