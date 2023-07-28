Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mackenzie Scurr began his career at Castleford Tigers

Cornwall have signed Bradford Bulls winger Mackenzie Scurr on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is a former youth player with Castleford Tigers and could make his debut at North Wales Crusaders on Sunday.

"He provides a genuine threat out wide and he's really talented," Cornwall boss Mike Abbott told the club website.

"He's got great footwork and has played a bit for Castleford and has scored some great tries for Bradford."

He added: "We've had a look at his highlights reel and its very impressive so we can now have a look at him playing for us and also for Mackenzie, he can look at us as a club."