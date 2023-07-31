Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell has left the Super League club by mutual consent after a run of eight defeats in nine games.

The Wire announced that Powell, 58, had departed just hours after their thumping 42-6 defeat at bottom side Wakefield on Sunday.

Powell took over at the Halliwell Jones for the 2022 season after eight years with Castleford.

Gary Chambers has been placed in caretaker charge.

Chairman Stuart Middleton said in a statement: external-link "We'd like to thank Daryl for his commitment and endeavours since joining the club last season but we feel the team now needs a different approach.

"Results and performances over the past 18 months have fallen short of the standard we expect and feel the club now needs to move in a new direction."

Powell endured a tough first season in charge in 2022, as the Wolves finished second from bottom and won just nine of their 27 league games.

Hopes were much higher this year after some strong recruitment and they duly raced off the line with eight straight wins to start the campaign.

However, they have tailed off completely and Sunday's damaging defeat in West Yorkshire was a sixth straight in all competitions and left them in the final of the six play-off spots and just two points clear of seventh-placed Salford.

Powell admitted after the game that his side were "lacking in a lot of confidence at the moment and I just thought we were outplayed".

They host league leaders Catalans in their next game, looking to secure a first win since 10 June.