Daryl Clark has reached two Super League Grand Finals with Warrington Wolves

St Helens have signed England international hooker Daryl Clark from Warrington Wolves on a three-year deal from next season.

The 30-year-old former Man of Steel winner began his career with Castleford and spent three years with the Tigers.

He joined Warrington in 2014 and has won the League Leaders' Shield and Challenge Cup with the club.

"I've been at Warrington for a long time so I'm looking forward to a new challenge and a fresh start," he said.

"The club doesn't need much selling, it sells itself. I've had some big contests with Saints over the years and I know how iconic the club is. It's a team littered with quality players and some I've known through years at England camps."

During his time with Warrington, Clark has featured in three Challenge Cup finals and two Super League Grand Finals.

Meanwhile, he has featured for England on eight occasions as well as making two appearances for Great Britain.

He will join Saints following the retirement of club captain James Roby at the end of the season.

"James has been at Saints for a long time and what he has achieved at the club has been massive, so it's going to be big shoes to fill, but I believe if I'm playing my best and most consistent rugby I can add value to the team," Clark added.