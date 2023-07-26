Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tyler Dupree made 35 Salford Red Devils appearances after joining from Championship side Widnes Vikings in 2022

Wigan Warriors have signed prop forward Tyler Dupree on a four-year deal from Salford Red Devils while Brad Singleton will move the other way.

Dupree, 23, who came through Leeds' academy, joins the Cherry and Whites for an undisclosed fee.

Singleton had already agreed a move to the AJ Bell Stadium for 2024 but will now join Salford immediately.

"I'm absolutely made up to join Wigan, it's a great club with great history and great ambition," Dupree said.

"I want to thank Salford for giving me the opportunity to get back into Super League and helping me find the level I like to play at.

"To the fans, for taking me in and supporting me, as a nobody really, and for helping me become what I am now."

Dupree made his England debut during their mid-season international against France this year and made 35 appearances for Salford after joining from Widnes Vikings midway through 2022.

Former Leeds prop Singleton joined Wigan in 2020 and helped the club to the League Leaders' Shield and Super League Grand Final as well as last year's Challenge Cup.

"Brad knows what it takes to win the major honours and will bring invaluable experience to the dressing room," Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said.

"He is a hard-working individual, who will reinforce our forward pack for the remainder of this season, 2024, and beyond."