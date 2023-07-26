Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Charbel Tasipale has been playing for the famous Newtown Jets for the past two seasons

Castleford Tigers have signed Cronulla Sharks back-rower or centre Charbel Tasipale on a one-and-a-half year deal, with the option of a further year.

The Lebanon international, 23, is yet to make an appearance in the elite National Rugby League but has been a regular in New South Wales Cup.

He started at Parramatta and then moved to Sharks' feeder club Newtown Jets, with 12 tries in 38 NSW Cup games.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity," Tasipale said.

"Obviously leaving home is a big thing but the moment I realised that this is what I've dreamed of, I really wanted to go."

Tasipale was part of Michael Cheika's Lebanon squad for last year's delayed World Cup, and scored two tries in four games en route to the quarter-finals.

"Charbel has been a standout player in the Newtown Jets team this year," head coach Andy Last said. "We have looked closely and Charbel is very athletic and his line running really caught the eye."

Castleford, who have also signed Norths Devils back-rower Liam Horne from the Queensland Cup competition, have released three-quarters Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo from their contracts to make space on the roster.

"They have both been at the top of the game and achieved a lot, but both are now ready to move on," director of rugby Danny Wilson said. "I think it's the right thing for them and the club."