From the section Rugby League

Tom Johnstone now has 24 Super League tries for the season

Betfred Super League Catalans (22) 42 Tries: Keighran 2, Johnstone 2, May, Chan, Tomkins Goals: Keighran 4, Tomkins 3 Salford (0) 0

Catalans Dragons opened up a four-point gap at the top of Super League with victory over a Salford side beset by issues in the south of France.

Dragons took 19 minutes to post the first points but two Adam Keighran tries, plus scores from Tom Johnstone and Tyrone May built a half-time lead.

Johnstone was set away for his second and Tiaki Chan extended the lead before Sam Tomkins added a seventh try.

Salford failed to score a point and slipped to a fifth loss in a row.

While Salford fell to a first scoreless league defeat since May 2021, with seven rounds left to play before the play-offs, Catalans are showing the kind of ruthlessness Steve McNamara hopes will take them one step further than 2021's Grand Final loss to St Helens.

Against a Red Devils side without King Vuniyayawa after travel issues, and Tyler Dupree following his move to Wigan, there was no mercy once the deadlock had been broken against a spirited opponent.

Micky McIlorum gave Catalans perfect service from dummy half, providing scores for Keighran and May, while Johnstone took his tally for Super League to 24 by taking a dink to the corner and finishing off a searing break.

Chan's try was the result of Mitchell Pearce and May combining in the halves, Tomkins also lurking with threat and crossing after Romain Navarrete's surge.

Salford still created chances, with Brodie Croft and Ryan Brierley always a danger, but execution let them down in good areas, and Catalans winger Tom Davies was sin-binned when he halted one such break with Joe Burgess in flight.

Catalans: Tomkins; Davies, Ikuvalu, Keighran, Johnstone; May, Pearce; Navarrete, McIlorum, McMeeken, Seguier, Whitley, Garcia.

Interchanges: Bousquet, Chan, Dezaria, Ma'u

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Costello, Burgess; Croft, Atkin; Ormondroyd, Bourouh, Gerrard, Hellewell, Stone, Partington.

Interchanges: Ackers, Dixon, Sidlow, Greenwood

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.