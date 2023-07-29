Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French (centre) scored twice but the star performer for Wigan was Abbas Miski with two assists and a hat-trick

Betfred Super League Wigan (16) 44 Tries: French 2, King, Dupree, Miski 3, Marshall Goals: Smith 6 Leigh (6) 18 Tries: Amone, Briscoe, Mulhern Goals: Reynolds 3

Wigan Warriors moved up to second in Super League and brought Challenge Cup finalists Leigh Leopards back down to earth with a thumping home win.

Late first-half tries from Bevan French and Toby King gave the scoreline a flattering look for Wigan at the break, after Tom Amone's try put Leigh ahead.

The second 40 saw Wigan dominate as French, debutant Tyler Dupree, Abbas Miski thrice and Liam Marshall crossed.

Tom Briscoe and Rob Mulhern replied for Leopards but they were well-beaten.

Last weekend's Challenge Cup semi-finals had differing fortunes for these two clubs, as Wigan bowed out to Hull KR in golden point and Leigh vanquished reigning Super League champions St Helens, making for a very different week of preparation for each club.

While Wigan dusted themselves down with this return to form, it seemed as though the Leopards' exploits caught up with them mentally and physically after a set-for-set beginning.

Amone's stomp over after Liam Farrell gave away a costly penalty was reward for Leigh's composure, as Wigan lacked rhythm and control by contrast.

For spells they struggled to break out of their own end but a wonderful move finished by French which involved Jai Field, Farrell and a smart pass by Smith gave them a foothold in the game.

The next two tries came from an unlikely source, as winger Miski's kicking provided two assists to swing the momentum just before half-time, first when King clutched his grubber in and pirouetted through, before French dotted down another poke ahead.

With an advantage to lift their spirits during half-time, Wigan cut loose with sharp attack as Leopards wilted, summed up when front-rower Dupree punched through a gap to mark his first outing with a try.

Lebanon international Miski showed he is just as adept at finishing as creating when he intercepted a Gareth O'Brien pass to race in - as he would later repeat for his treble - and also defied physics with a spectacular dive over in the corner.

Liam Marshall capitalised on defensive chaos for his score, and although Leigh's attack clicked on a rare raid for Briscoe's impressive finish, Wigan were never in danger of disappointing their 15,000-strong crowd for a vital win.

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Ellis, O'Neill, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Cust, Mago, Nsemba, Dupree [Hill]

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Chamberlain, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Mellor, Mulhern, Holmes, Hughes, Asiata.

Interchanges: Nakumbuwai, Wardle, Wilde, Davis [Smith]

Referee: Jack Smith.