Liam Horne played under Leeds head coach Rohan Smith at Norths Devils

Castleford Tigers have signed Papua New Guinea international Liam Horne on a one-and-a-half year deal, with the option of a further year.

The 26-year-old has played 51 games in the Queensland Rugby League competition, a feeder league to the elite National Rugby League.

Horne has won two premierships with Norths Devils and also played for the Capras, with one try in 51 Q-Cup games.

"Liam is an explosive player," Tigers head coach Andy Last said.

Last highlighted the one-cap hooker or back-rower's "good leg speed and versatility", in addition to an ability to play in the backline.

"His running game and agility make him a really dynamic player, which at this time of year will be a real asset for us," Last said.