Liam Horne: Castleford Tigers sign versatile Papua New Guinea forward
Castleford Tigers have signed Papua New Guinea international Liam Horne on a one-and-a-half year deal, with the option of a further year.
The 26-year-old has played 51 games in the Queensland Rugby League competition, a feeder league to the elite National Rugby League.
Horne has won two premierships with Norths Devils and also played for the Capras, with one try in 51 Q-Cup games.
"Liam is an explosive player," Tigers head coach Andy Last said.
Last highlighted the one-cap hooker or back-rower's "good leg speed and versatility", in addition to an ability to play in the backline.
"His running game and agility make him a really dynamic player, which at this time of year will be a real asset for us," Last said.