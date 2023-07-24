Innes Senior: Wakefield Trinity sign Huddersfield Giants winger on loan for fourth time
Wakefield have signed Huddersfield Giants winger Innes Senior on loan until the end of the season.
This will be the 23-year-old's fourth short-term stint with Trinity.
He could feature for Mark Applegarth's side, who are two points adrift at the bottom of Super League, against Warrington on Sunday.
"I want to make a positive impact on my return and bring lots of energy and effort with me," Senior told the club website.