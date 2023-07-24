Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Innes Senior (centre) had a two-week loan spell with Wakefield earlier this season

Wakefield have signed Huddersfield Giants winger Innes Senior on loan until the end of the season.

This will be the 23-year-old's fourth short-term stint with Trinity.

He could feature for Mark Applegarth's side, who are two points adrift at the bottom of Super League, against Warrington on Sunday.

"I want to make a positive impact on my return and bring lots of energy and effort with me," Senior told the club website.