Moses Mbye joined St George in 2022 and made a total of 37 appearances

St Helens have signed versatile hooker Moses Mbye on a two-and-a-half-year contract from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons.

The 29-year-old will join in the coming days and has signed following Joey Lussick's exit on Saturday.

Mbye, who can also play at half-back or full-back, has played in 194 NRL games and also featured in three State of Origin matches for Queensland.

"I know expectations are high because of how well the team's done," he said.

"My versatility is an asset I've got to develop over a number of years now. With my conversations with [boss] Paul Wellens that's what I'm here to do, to be part of the squad and fulfil any role that is needed to be filled.

"I want to earn my spot too. It's a good opportunity to come over, add some healthy competition to what is already a really successful squad, and earn my spot."

After coming through the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs youth setup, he made his senior debut in 2014 and helped them to that year's NRL Grand Final.

He went on to join Wests Tigers in 2018 and was eventually named captain before his move to St George ahead of the 2022 season.

His arrival comes in the midst of Lussick moving back to Australia in the aftermath of Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Leigh Leopards.

"We at St Helens are not in the business of allowing players to leave mid-contract, but when Joey's situation became sensitive with him requesting his release and wanting to return home, we needed to handle it with care," Wellens said.

"But we as a club were strong with our stance that we would only ever allow Joey to leave if we could bring in someone who could add to the squad, and in Moses Mbye that is exactly what we've got."