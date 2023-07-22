Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joey Lussick scored in St Helens' Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Leigh Leopards on Saturday, with his departure announced immediately after their loss

St Helens hooker Joey Lussick will return to Australia with immediate effect having joined an NRL club for an undisclosed fee, the club have said.

Saints did not name the NRL club which has signed Lussick in their statement.

His exit comes immediately after he scored a try in Saints' Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Leigh on Saturday.

The club said that they thanked him "for his efforts as a St Helens player" and that they "wish him the very best for the future."

During his time with Saints, Lussick won the League Leaders' Shield and Super League Grand Final, and also helped them beat NRL premiers Penrith Panthers in this year's World Club Challenge.

The Australian, who scored 11 tries and kicked seven goals in 52 St Helens appearances, had been under contract until the end of the 2024 season.

Saints added that a "suitable replacement" for Lussick would be announced in due course.

Despite starting the season with a stunning win against Penrith and off the back of four consecutive Super League titles, St Helens have had an inconsistent 2023 campaign and are currently fourth in the league table, six points behind leaders Catalans Dragons.