James Batchelor's previous Hull KR deak was until the end of next season

Hull KR back-rower James Batchelor has extended his contract until the end of the 2026 season.

The 25-year-old is in his first season with the Robins, having joined from Wakefield, and has scored five tries in 15 Super League appearances.

"We talk about the Hull KR way, and Batch lives that every day," head coach Willie Peters told the club website. external-link

"They're the players we want to have at the club long term, so I'm pleased and happy for him."