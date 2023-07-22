Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens' Luci McColm (right) is tackled by York Valkyrie pair Sade Rihari and Savannah Andrade (left)

Betfred Women's Challenge Cup St Helens (10) 17 Tries: Hoyle, McColm, Jones Goals: A Taylor (2), Gaskin York (14) 16 Tries: Renouf, Stanley, Peach Goals: Stanley (2)

Faye Gaskin's drop-goal with 30 seconds remaining booked St Helens a historic trip to Wembley after a 17-16 Challenge Cup semi-final win over York.

York had levelled through a Tara Stanley penalty with eight minutes to go, the same player then missing a drop-goal attempt of her own.

A see-saw encounter in Warrington ended with Saints securing their place in the first final to be held at the stadium.

Tries from Tamzin Renouf, Stanley and Sinead Peach put York up at the break.

Saints had led three times in a tight encounter through tries from Shona Hoyle, Luci McColm and Tara Jones before Gaskin clinched victory in a dramatic finish.

Holders Saints have dominated this competition since its inception in 2012, winning it six times - four of them as Thatto Heath Crusaders - and are gunning for a hat-trick of triumphs.

York, who became the second Women's Super League side to turn semi-professional earlier this year, were beaten finalists in 2021 but are unbeaten in Super League so far.

With so much at stake, a nervy start was understandable and when Amy Taylor hoisted a high ball and Liv Wood failed to gather, Hoyle fell on it to give Saints an early lead.

Renouf got Valkyrie back in the running with an interception and solo try from her own 20 but Stanley's conversion miss kept Saints in front.

Stanley made amends with a trademark try, racing round the outside of the Saints defence to touch down in the corner.

Saints' ability in moving the ball wide paid off as McColm was teed up by Jodie Cunningham to restore their lead but, after Emma Kershaw's break had taken Valkyrie close to the posts, Peach dashed over from acting half-back to give the Yorkshire side the half-time lead.

The second half turned into a war of attrition but Amy Taylor's kicking again proved important as her grubber kick bounced back off a post to give Jones a simple try to put Saints back in front.

Having missed two conversions, Stanley nailed a tough penalty with eight minutes to go, which levelled the scores and seemed to have set up a golden-point finish.

That was unnecessary as Saints smartly worked a position with time ticking away and Gaskin held her nerve to kick between the posts.

Saints will face the winners of tomorrow's semi-final between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors.

St Helens: Harris, Hook, Travis, McColm, Partington, Gaskin, A Taylor, Crowl, Jones, Stott, Hoyle, Rudge, Cunningham.

Interchanges: Williams, Whitfield, Sams, Birchall.

York: Stanley, Hyde, Renouf, Owen, Kershaw, Rihari, Gale, Field, Peach, Staveley, Andrade, Wood, Bell.

Interchanges: G Taylor, Marshall, Sanderson, Akpa.