Challenge Cup: Hull KR 11-10 Wigan Warriors - Robins reach final with golden-point win
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Challenge Cup
|Hull KR (4) 11
|Tries: Senior, Ryan Goal: Schneider Drop-goal: Schneider
|Wigan (8) 10
|Try: Field Goals: Smith 3
Brad Schneider's golden-point drop-goal sent Hull KR into the Challenge Cup final as they beat 12-man Wigan.
Louis Senior's early try put Rovers ahead, but Jai Field raced over to level before two Harry Smith goals gave the holders an 8-4 half-time lead.
Wigan's Joe Shorrocks was red-carded for a high shot on Mikey Lewis and, after Smith's third goal, Ethan Ryan's try sent the game to golden point.
Schneider then kept his cool to kick the winning goal in the second minute.
More to follow.
Hull KR: Ryan; Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Lewis; Milnes, Schneider; Kennedy, Litten, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.
Interchanges: Parcell, Storton, Aydin, Luckley.
Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Ellis, O'Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies.
Interchanges: Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Mago, Hill.
Referee: Liam Moore.
Brilliant semi final. Enjoy the final ☺☺☺☺
I'm so pleased for both, esepcially Leigh. We're looking so marvellous this year. Never mind IMG possibly relegating us anyway...let's go win the treble. Again!
Anyone but Wigan !