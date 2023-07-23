Close menu

Challenge Cup: Hull KR 11-10 Wigan Warriors - Robins reach final with golden-point win

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments22

Ethan Ryan
Ethan Ryan levelled the scores with Hull KR's second try
Betfred Challenge Cup
Hull KR (4) 11
Tries: Senior, Ryan Goal: Schneider Drop-goal: Schneider
Wigan (8) 10
Try: Field Goals: Smith 3

Brad Schneider's golden-point drop-goal sent Hull KR into the Challenge Cup final as they beat 12-man Wigan.

Louis Senior's early try put Rovers ahead, but Jai Field raced over to level before two Harry Smith goals gave the holders an 8-4 half-time lead.

Wigan's Joe Shorrocks was red-carded for a high shot on Mikey Lewis and, after Smith's third goal, Ethan Ryan's try sent the game to golden point.

Schneider then kept his cool to kick the winning goal in the second minute.

More to follow.

Hull KR: Ryan; Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Lewis; Milnes, Schneider; Kennedy, Litten, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, Storton, Aydin, Luckley.

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Ellis, O'Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Mago, Hill.

Referee: Liam Moore.

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by farthrum, today at 19:28

    Edge-of-the-sofa stuff. Sporting drama at its finest. Really pleased for the loyal Hull KR fans. They're a noisy bunch!

  • Comment posted by Mike maguire, today at 19:25

    Gutted my team saints got beat yesterday, but it's good that two different sets of fans get the chance to enjoy the occasion for a change. Good luck to both teams should be a cracking final. Also loved nobbys' comment during the match " We've got one hell of a semi on our hands" Ooer!!!!

  • Comment posted by Percipient, today at 19:25

    Great work by Wigan to be level at the end of regular time despite being one man down. Without the red card Wigan would have been favourites and still looked like clinching it. They tackled like demons. Both sides looked a bit lost for ideas at times, taking the ball standing still. Still some lying on at the tackles. As a Rovers fan I'm delighted. Leigh favourites for the final? Bookies?

  • Comment posted by gaz, today at 19:25

    i support Leigh but Wigan never looked comfortable

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 19:24

    The underdogs final awaits, wow who would have seen that coming. The hunt begins for the RFL to try and find a stadium that holds about 15K for a quick switch to save the blushes of an emptier than normal Wembley. Sadly we will see two poor sides serve up a pure dungfest.

    • Reply posted by gaz, today at 19:27

      gaz replied:
      idiot

  • Comment posted by roverinboro, today at 19:21

    Cooooooomeee onnnnnnn yoouuuuuuu reeeeeeeeds!

  • Comment posted by grassmarket, today at 19:19

    Two cracking matches, two underdog victories, two teams who don't see much success going to the final, two great sets of fans, could not be any better.

  • Comment posted by Gert Buster, today at 19:19

    Great to see Leigh and HKR making the final. Looking forward to it for a change. Congrats and good luck to both clubs.

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 19:19

    Absolutely fantastic! What a match in awful conditions….well done Rovers…what a story

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 19:17

    Well done Leigh on winning the Challenge Cup in 2023 😆

    • Reply posted by Glen Culliney , today at 19:23

      Glen Culliney replied:
      You wish!

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 19:17

    Well done HKR fully deserved and thats coming from a Wigan fan.

    Brilliant semi final. Enjoy the final ☺☺☺☺

  • Comment posted by jt, today at 19:17

    amazing match. Both semis were really close and looking forward to a cracking final!

  • Comment posted by TBC_Kelebek, today at 19:16

    Well, well, well. Leigh v Hull KR. I don't think anyone was expecting that.

    I'm so pleased for both, esepcially Leigh. We're looking so marvellous this year. Never mind IMG possibly relegating us anyway...let's go win the treble. Again!

  • Comment posted by the city gent, today at 19:15

    Wow what a game , well done HKR !

  • Comment posted by mac, today at 19:15

    Great news, this frees up Saturday 12th August for more family time. No interest in a Leigh v Hull KR final.

    • Reply posted by Donks, today at 19:22

      Donks replied:
      Good

  • Comment posted by Anfield Legend, today at 19:14

    Yes Rovers, get in👌

    Anyone but Wigan !

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured