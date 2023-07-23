Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ethan Ryan levelled the scores with Hull KR's second try

Betfred Challenge Cup Hull KR (4) 11 Tries: Senior, Ryan Goal: Schneider Drop-goal: Schneider Wigan (8) 10 Try: Field Goals: Smith 3

Brad Schneider's golden-point drop-goal sent Hull KR into the Challenge Cup final as they beat 12-man Wigan.

Louis Senior's early try put Rovers ahead, but Jai Field raced over to level before two Harry Smith goals gave the holders an 8-4 half-time lead.

Wigan's Joe Shorrocks was red-carded for a high shot on Mikey Lewis and, after Smith's third goal, Ethan Ryan's try sent the game to golden point.

Schneider then kept his cool to kick the winning goal in the second minute.

Hull KR: Ryan; Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Lewis; Milnes, Schneider; Kennedy, Litten, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, Storton, Aydin, Luckley.

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Ellis, O'Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Mago, Hill.

Referee: Liam Moore.