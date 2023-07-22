Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Oliver Holmes crossed in the third minute of the second half to begin Leigh Leopards fight back at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Betfred Challenge Cup Leigh (0) 12 Tries: Holmes, Hardaker Goals: Reynolds 2 St Helens (6) 10 Tries: Lussick, Lomax Goal: Makinson

Leigh Leopards beat St Helens in a Challenge Cup classic to reach the final for the first time since 1971.

Saints led 6-0 at the break through Joey Lussick's try after Tommy Makinson missed a late penalty goal attempt.

Oliver Holmes and Zak Hardaker crossed to put Leigh in front before Saints forward Sione Mata'utia was sin-binned.

Jonny Lomax's late score pulled it back to 12-10 but Makinson could not add the extras from out wide and force golden point, sending the Leopards to Wembley.

Leigh will face either Hull KR or Wigan Warriors on Saturday, 12 August, with the second semi-final being played at 17:00 BST on Sunday.

More to follow.

Leigh: O'Brien, Briscoe, Hardaker, Chamberlain, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Mulhern, Ipape, Amone, Hughes, Holmes, Asiata.

Interchanges: Davis, Nakubuwai, Mellor, Wilde.

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Hurrell, Hopoate, Ritson, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Lussick, Lees, Mata'utia, Bell, Knowles.

Interchanges: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Davies, Delaney.

Sin-bin: Mata'utia (61).

Referee: Chris Kendall.