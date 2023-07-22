Challenge Cup: Leigh 12-10 St Helens - Leopards hold on to reach Wembley final
|Betfred Challenge Cup
|Leigh (0) 12
|Tries: Holmes, Hardaker Goals: Reynolds 2
|St Helens (6) 10
|Tries: Lussick, Lomax Goal: Makinson
Leigh Leopards beat St Helens in a Challenge Cup classic to reach the final for the first time since 1971.
Saints led 6-0 at the break through Joey Lussick's try after Tommy Makinson missed a late penalty goal attempt.
Oliver Holmes and Zak Hardaker crossed to put Leigh in front before Saints forward Sione Mata'utia was sin-binned.
Jonny Lomax's late score pulled it back to 12-10 but Makinson could not add the extras from out wide and force golden point, sending the Leopards to Wembley.
Leigh will face either Hull KR or Wigan Warriors on Saturday, 12 August, with the second semi-final being played at 17:00 BST on Sunday.
More to follow.
Leigh: O'Brien, Briscoe, Hardaker, Chamberlain, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Mulhern, Ipape, Amone, Hughes, Holmes, Asiata.
Interchanges: Davis, Nakubuwai, Mellor, Wilde.
St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Hurrell, Hopoate, Ritson, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Lussick, Lees, Mata'utia, Bell, Knowles.
Interchanges: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Davies, Delaney.
Sin-bin: Mata'utia (61).
Referee: Chris Kendall.