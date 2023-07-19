Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matty Ashurst was born in Wigan but started his career with fierce rivals St Helens

Back-rower Matty Ashurst has signed on for another season at Wakefield Trinity, with his deal now set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

The 33-year-old has made 192 appearances for Trinity since moving from Salford before the 2015 season, and was named captain for 2023.

Former St Helens and Red Devils forward Ashurst has scored 57 tries in 327 career games, since his 2009 debut.

"He has been an outstanding servant," boss Mark Applegarth said. external-link

"He gives his all every week and I am really pleased that he will be around for another 12 months."

Ashurst added: "I've been at the club a long time and I've always enjoyed my time playing here, so to get another year sorted which means I can just focus on playing rugby and the big end to the season is great."